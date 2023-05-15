RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

RAPT stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.37. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 330,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.