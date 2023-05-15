Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $16.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.