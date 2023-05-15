Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 26.4% in April

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 352,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Radware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 4.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,278 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Radware by 29.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Radware by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. 609,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $866.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 298.92 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.