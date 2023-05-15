Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$1.70 at Raymond James

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$1.70 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Quarterhill stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

