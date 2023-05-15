Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 1% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00009502 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $270.65 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.82 or 0.06716182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,656,506 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

