PulteGroup (PHM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00.

4/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

4/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $71.00.

4/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $68.00 to $83.00.

4/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $68.00.

4/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $73.00 to $80.00.

4/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $86.00.

4/14/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – PulteGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 601,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

