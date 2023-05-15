Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Earnings Results

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 310.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.32%.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pulmatrix

PULM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

