PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 70,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 469,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The firm has a market cap of $781.33 million, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

