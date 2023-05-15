PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.5%

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 70,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 469,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $781.33 million, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.