Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.83. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.