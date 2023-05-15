ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.84

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.84 and last traded at $91.66, with a volume of 379053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 124,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.