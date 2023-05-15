Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.81. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 891 shares traded.

Procaps Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

