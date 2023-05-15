Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,793 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 886.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 358.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 34,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,462 shares of company stock worth $358,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $99.49. 13,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $153.53.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

