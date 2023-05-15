Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.66. 1,593,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,929. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

