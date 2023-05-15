Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $146,000 Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,720. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

