Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.06. 1,053,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

