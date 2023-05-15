Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 252,460 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,558,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 16.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,754,000 after buying an additional 674,155 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $43,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 269,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

