Premia (PREMIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.70 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Premia has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $73,242.35 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

