PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.82

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

