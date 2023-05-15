PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
PowerFleet Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PWFL opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
