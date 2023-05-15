PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

