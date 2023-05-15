Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.25

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $664.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,697 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $2,035,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

