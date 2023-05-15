Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.25

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Powell Industries Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $664.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.96.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,697 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $2,035,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powell Industries (POWL)
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.