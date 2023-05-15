Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Pool worth $174,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.86. 60,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

