Polymath One Day Volume Tops $562,880.97 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $170.70 million and approximately $562,880.97 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19025395 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,293,988.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

