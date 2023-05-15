Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.70

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.70 and last traded at C$25.70, with a volume of 4702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of C$126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.9555382 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

