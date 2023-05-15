Pocket Network (POKT) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and approximately $325,768.55 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

