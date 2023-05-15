PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

PLBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.34. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Insider Transactions at PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $63,987.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,622.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $63,987.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,622.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock worth $114,589 over the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 140,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.