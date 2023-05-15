Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,866,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 4,111,647 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Further Reading

