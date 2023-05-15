Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.05% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PICC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,088,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 341,730 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 430,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

NYSE:PICC remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,219. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

