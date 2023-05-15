Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521,766 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 11,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,601,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,643,000 after acquiring an additional 503,354 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 903,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 308,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

