Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,538 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,691.88.

AZO stock opened at $2,729.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,548.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,493.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

