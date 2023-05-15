Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,688,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,163 shares of company stock worth $34,546,064 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.29.

TDG opened at $795.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $816.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $744.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

