Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 79,986 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.17% of LKQ worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,273,653 shares of company stock worth $73,635,522. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

