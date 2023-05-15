Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 190,066 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Mosaic worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.3 %

Mosaic stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $66.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

