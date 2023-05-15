Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,320,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

