Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,842,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $200.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

