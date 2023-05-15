Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $15.34 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $308.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.34. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

