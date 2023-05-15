Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 171,135 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 341.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,135 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $90.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

