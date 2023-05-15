Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $10,851,692 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

