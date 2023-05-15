Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 109,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 423,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

PHAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and sold 6,907 shares valued at $54,598. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

