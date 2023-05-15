Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 1,601 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $784.99 million, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

