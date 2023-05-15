Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $102,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 743.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 718,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 632,872 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $37.18. 3,217,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,298,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.