Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.9 %

Pershing Square stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. 23,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,478. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

