PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $194.72. 683,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $268.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

