Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,359,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350,543 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 2.43% of Pembina Pipeline worth $453,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after acquiring an additional 117,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

