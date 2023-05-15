Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stake Raised by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

PAAS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,979. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -27.23%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

