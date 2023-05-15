PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.77.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $70,207,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,458,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

