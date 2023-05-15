Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 599,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 11.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.