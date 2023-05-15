Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLC opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $811.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
