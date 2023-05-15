Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $654,091.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,407.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00321827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00560331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00067122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00430293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,085,579 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

