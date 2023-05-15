OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $121.04.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

