Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.14 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Orchid has a total market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $499,985.14 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018500 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,924.54 or 1.00016489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06823496 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $575,466.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

